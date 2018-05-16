FLAGLER COUNTY -- Flagler County School Board members Tuesday night unanimously approved an agreement with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Memorandum of Understanding will employ deputies to all Flagler public school campuses for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to a press release from the school board, Flagler County schools will pay for half the costs of employing nine deputies, one sergeant and a unit commander.

Community Information Specialist Jason Wheeler says the costs will amount to $696,004, not including overtime.

The agreement also includes nine fully funded school crossing guards. Additionally, Palm Coast City Council says they’ll continue to fund an additional school resource deputy.

The agreement goes into effect July 1, 2018 and would end June 20, 2019.