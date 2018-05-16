ORLANDO, Fla. -- The I-4 corridor has been full of surprises recently, and this week is no exception.

Interstate 4 sees new traffic patterns, closures

New pattern on I-4 east ramp from Princeton St.

3 roads in downtown Orlando to close during overnight hours

New traffic patterns and significant closures can be a little daunting at times for drivers, especially in high congestion areas.

Here are a couple of things to prepare you for your travels in the next several days:

Princeton Street ramp

First off, we have a new configuration of the I-4 eastbound ramp from Princeton Street just north of the heart of downtown Orlando that should open in the next few weeks.

The main thing here drivers want to be alert about is the fact that the new ramp dumps drivers off onto I-4 much sooner than before. It's an area that harbors wrecks daily already like the one Sky13 caught Wednesday morning.

I-4 Ultimate officials say that this is necessary to allow workers safe access to construct new eastbound lanes of I-4.

Downtown closures

Then right in the heart of the City Beautiful, always a popular nighttime destination, three significant roads will be closed during the overnight hours from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday night, as I-4 Ultimate crews work on the downtown bridges in the area.

Hughey Avenue, a southbound only road will be closed between Church Street and South Street. Use Orange Avenue as your southbound alternate.

Garland Avenue, a northbound only road will also be closed between those two roads. Use Division Street as your northbound alternate.

Then Church Street itself will also be closed underneath I-4. Use Central Avenue as your east-west alternate.