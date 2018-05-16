VIERA, Fla. -- After a three year tenure, the Brevard County school system's superintendent is stepping down.

Dr. Desmond Blackburn announced his resignation Monday to take a CEO position with non-profit New Teacher Center.

He spoke to Spectrum News 13 about the future of the county’s schools.

Blackburn was hired by Brevard Schools in 2015, and touts higher test scores such as third grade reading and English, district reduced debt and strengthened relationships with local legislators.

He also says he is proud that the controversial subject of school security is better, although there is more work to do.

“The mountain that we all have to climb, is pretty steep. We are in a good place as a community, as a district, to build on what we've done,” Blackburn said. “Plans are in place, but the challenges are mighty in that regard.”

Governor Rick Scott appointed Blackburn to serve as the only superintendent on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, a position he hopes to continue in his new job.