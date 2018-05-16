ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Walt Disney Co. has discussed letting Pixar head John Lasseter return to the company in a new, limited role, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new role would give Lasseter less managerial power; however, he would retain full creative influence over the studio’s animated projects. According to the report, Lasseter’s ability to hire or fire staff would be “removed.”

Lasseter took a six-month leave of absence last November following workplace misconduct allegations that included unwelcome hugging and touching. He apologized for what he called “missteps” in his interactions with employees.

Lasseter joined a growing list of powerful men accused of misconduct in the #MeToo movement--including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Andrew Kreisberg and Charlie Rose.

As the chief creative officer of Pixar Animation and Walt Disney Animation, Lasseter is best known films such as “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2” and “Cars.”

Lasseter’s leave is set to end on May 21. Disney has not commented on whether he will return.