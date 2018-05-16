Silence of Lamb Chops.

Chef's Kitchen: New Zealand lamb chops

Casis restaurant

170 Beach Drive, St. Petersburg

Yes, I know.

I couldn’t help myself.

This is not the actual name of the dish offered on the Cassis Bar Menu in downtown St. Petersburg.

These lamb chops are a little New Zealand Delight, topped with a fresh-made chimichurri sauce. Cassis Executive Sous Chef Trevor Lyman says this cut of Kiwi meat is sweeter and not as gamy.

"It has a ton of flavor on its own - you don't have to do much with it -- salt and pepper and some sauce will do it some justice,” said Lyman.

Here is your recipe:

LAMB

4 1-bone section lamb chops, “Frenched”

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil for searing

1 lime wedge for garnishing

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

15 Cloves of garlic

1 shallot

2 bunches of cilantro, stems are okay

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

6 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS

Liberally season lamb with salt and pepper.

In a lightly oiled pan on high heat, sear on high heat for one minute on each side.

Drizzle lamb chops with chimichurri sauce

Add a lime for garnish.

To make the sauce, blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth.