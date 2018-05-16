Silence of Lamb Chops.
- Chef's Kitchen: New Zealand lamb chops
- Casis restaurant
- 170 Beach Drive, St. Petersburg
Yes, I know.
I couldn’t help myself.
This is not the actual name of the dish offered on the Cassis Bar Menu in downtown St. Petersburg.
These lamb chops are a little New Zealand Delight, topped with a fresh-made chimichurri sauce. Cassis Executive Sous Chef Trevor Lyman says this cut of Kiwi meat is sweeter and not as gamy.
"It has a ton of flavor on its own - you don't have to do much with it -- salt and pepper and some sauce will do it some justice,” said Lyman.
Here is your recipe:
LAMB
4 1-bone section lamb chops, “Frenched”
Salt and pepper to taste
1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil for searing
1 lime wedge for garnishing
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE
15 Cloves of garlic
1 shallot
2 bunches of cilantro, stems are okay
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
6 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil
DIRECTIONS
Liberally season lamb with salt and pepper.
In a lightly oiled pan on high heat, sear on high heat for one minute on each side.
Drizzle lamb chops with chimichurri sauce
Add a lime for garnish.
To make the sauce, blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth.