Central Florida -- It looks like it's more of the same for Central Florida for Wednesday: Strong chance of rain and storms.

High is 86 degrees for Wednesday



More downpours possible

Few changes are anticipated with the overall weather pattern for Wednesday. Occasional rain and embedded thunderstorms may produce heavy rain at times.

It will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The source for this unsettled pattern a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf; this feature will drift north toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Although it remains disorganized, we are still watching it for that slight chance of taking on tropical (or sub-tropical) characteristics.

Regardless of its classification, this rainmaker will cause more soggy conditions for the rest of the week.

Rain totals throughout the week may exceed 3 to 6 inches of rain, offering some needed relief for drought concerns and fire danger.

Highs each day will run in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

Occasional showers and storms will result in poor boating conditions Wednesday.

Winds from the south to southeast will run between 10 to 20 knots, creating a moderate chop Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, a small east-southeast windswell will be paired with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

