MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A Brevard County man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he dragged his ex-girlfriend in woods behind a Melbourne convenience store.

Hunter Courtright, 18, charged w/ kidnapping, battery

Courtright accused of kidnapping ex, dragging her into woods

Woman is OK

Investigators say 18-year-old Hunter Courtright grabbed the woman after they argued at a Wawa on Eau Gallie Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Courtright is also accused of throwing rocks at her face and punching her.

Police say the woman was trying to get away and ran into the store screaming for employees to call police.

When she came back outside, they say Courtright threw her over his shoulder and ran into the woods.

Investigators say they are homeless, and living in a campsite off Digital Light Drive in Melbourne.

Police converged on the scene, and with help from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter, they were able to find them.

The woman is okay.

Courtright is charged with kidnapping and felony battery.