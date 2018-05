LAKE MARY, Fla. -- Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mary Police Department report they’re on the scene of a police-involved shooting.

The incident occurred at a parking lot near Public Super Market on Lake Mary Boulevard and Sun Drive Tuesday evening.

According to Lake Mary PD dispatch, the apparent shooting began at Lake Emerald and Lake Mary Boulevard.

No further details have been released.

