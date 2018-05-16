LAKE MARY, Fla. -- Authorities are continuing their investigation after shots rang out at a busy Lake Mary shopping plaza following a road rage incident that turned into a deadly police-involved shooting near Lake Emma Road and Lake Mary Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Man killed by police not ID'd

Authorities say man started road-rage incident

No officers hurt; on paid leave

RELATED: One dead in Lake Mary officer-involved shooting

The Lake Mary Police Department stated that it received a call before 8 p.m. about a road-rage incident on Lake Mary Boulevard involving someone in a white SUV.

Police say someone matching the same description pulled into Jeremiah's Italian Ice off Lake Mary Boulevard at shopping plaza the Shoppes of Lake Mary and things escalated from there.

According to Lake Mary Police Department, three officers approached the driver, who at the time was still inside of the SUV.

Police say the driver was asked several times to get out of his car, and when he did, police say he pulled out a gun.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to one witness who says she saw the moment gunshots were fired.

"I heard a shot and a woman screaming and then we saw a lot of police, cops coming. Coming there. And then they started shooting this guy, right there in his car," described Luz Sanchez.

Another witness described to Spectrum News 13 what she saw.

Witness describes hearing shots fired as she and a companion ate dinner at Gators restaurant in Lake Mary. pic.twitter.com/G9b9tahnTM — David Bodden (@DBoddenNEWS13) May 16, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

It is unclear at this time if the driver ever fired any shots at the police.

None of the officers involved was injured. And they have been placed on paid leave, which is standard protocol whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

The driver died on the scene and his identity has not been released yet.