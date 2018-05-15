TAVARES, Fla. -- Tavares Police Department reports that one person was shot as a result of a home invasion in Rosewood Monday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the Rosewood home around 9:30 p.m. According to Tavares PD Facebook post, one of the people living in the home was shot by one of the intruders; they are currently at an area hospital.

Officers say there is one person in custody as of Monday night.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police warned the public to avoid the area Monday night since it was an active crime scene.

No further information has been released at this time.