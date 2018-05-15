GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss what is being called the single deadliest day in Gaza since 2014.

More than 50 Palestinians killed

Palestinians protesting opening of U.S. Embassy

RELATED: More Palestinians killed amid protests over US Embassy

About 58 Palestinians were killed while protesting the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Monday.

While the celebration of the new U.S. Embassy being moved to Jerusalem was going on, bloodshed and death of dozens of protesters was happening not far from them on the Gaza border.

Leaders of the mass protests have suggested that Tuesday will be a day of mourning for those 58 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

However, that does not mean the military in Israel or Gaza will hold back.

The Israeli military says it struck 11 "terror targets" in a Hamas military compound Tuesday morning.

Tuesday also marks 70 years since the "nakba" or catastrophe, as recognized by Palestinians as the day the state of Israel was created in 1948, which lead to an uprooting of hundreds of thousands of people.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior Adviser Jared Kushner said the protesters were part of the problem while speaking at the embassy opening.

"As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution," Kushner said.

The U.N. Security Council is set to meet Tuesday about the heightened violence between the two.

Israel's representative to the U.N. blamed the terrorist group Hamas saying,"Not only does Hamas incite tens of thousands of Palestinians to breach the border and hurt Israeli civilians, but Hamas also deliberately endangers Palestinian civilians."

Palestinian Representative to the U.N. Riyad Mansour said opening the embassy does not promote peace.

"This is the life of the Palestinian people and those who think that opening the embassy opened doors to peace; let them really know what is happening in the Gaza Strip," stated Mansour.

​Many countries have been critical of Israel's use of force on unarmed protesters. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have condemned Israel for what they describe as violent use of force against Palestinian civilians.

South Africa and Turkey have removed their ambassadors to Israel; Turkey has also withdrawn its ambassador to the U.S.

Russia, the U.K. and France say they disagree with the embassy move and Iran says the move will speed up Israel's annihilation.

U.N. Human Rights department says they urge Israel to put an end to the disproportionate use of force against Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza to respect humanitarian law and to lift the blockade.