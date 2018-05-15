ORLANDO, Fla. -- The family of the woman who drowned in a retention pond last week is speaking out and asking for answers.

"I was watching the TV when they said they found a body, but they were looking for a boy but apparently they found a girl, which is in her early twenties and I thought ‘Oh my God, is that my daughter?’" said Shellynie Personnel.

For weeks, Shellynie Personnel says she’s been trying but had failed to get in touch with her daughter, 19-year-old Tamara Lamour.

About a year ago, Lamour moved from her family’s home to live in Orlando, where she was most recently living in a homeless youth shelter called Covenant House.

Lamour was taken back to the shelter over a week ago because her friend says Lamour was depressed and acting erratically.

“One day she just shut down and for like two weeks, she just cried for no reason.” Lamour’s friend, Janaiyah Whittaker said.

Janaiyah Whittaker says Lamour recently lost her job, and was faced with difficulties with her family. Most recently Whittaker says Lamour tried to harm herself and was acting increasingly paranoid.

Whittaker says she warned Covenant House of her friend’s problems and asked them to keep an eye on her.

However, Lamour is an adult and Covenant House is a voluntary program -- anyone can leave at any time.

Last Wednesday, Lamour allegedly walked out of the shelter, went to this retention pond, and drowned. Today her mother saw her daughter’s body for the first time in months.

“She was laying there like an innocent child. She doesn’t know how to swim. Why she would just go out and say she just walked into the water if you don’t know how to swim?” Personnel said.

Law enforcement says they are ruling her death an accident, and while mental issues may have been a factor, they said there has been no sign of a suicide note or signs that she was attacked by any animal, which was first thought to be the case.

During their investigation, those living in the area did say they heard a woman in the neighborhood who was threatening to kill herself, but the Sheriff’s Office told Spectrum News 13 no one called 911 to help her.

Now her mother says she just wishes something was done to help her daughter.

“I wish she would have called me or sent me a text or something then. I would have known something was wrong, and I could’ve gotten some help or something. All this time I thought she was doing fine.” Personnel said.

We were told Covenant House does screen and work to find help for all those who come through their program.

They explained that frequently, homeless youths leave on their own accord, and because they are not technically legal guardians of these adults, they can’t report them missing.