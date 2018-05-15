ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old man who posted on social media about looking for “sexy boys” at an elementary school has been arrested, according to Ocoee Police.

Man, 19, wanted to target boys at elementary school

Kristopher Martin Oswald II was arrested Monday

Police said he planned to "choose" a boy

Kristopher Martin Oswald II was arrested Monday while sitting in his car at a Central Park in Ocoee.

An investigation began after a man contacted police on Sunday saying a user on Snapchat named “Kaven Timber” sent him multiple pictures of naked children having sex.

The man told police he deleted the pictures sent by the Snapchat user.

Police later identified the user as Oswald.

The man also told police that Oswald said he was in town and was going to look for “sexy boys” at Thornebrooke Elementary. Oswald told the man he planned to “choose one,” according to the police report.

Oswald also told the man that he tied up children in the past and forced them to perform sexual acts on him and his dog, according to police.

Police were later able to track him down at Central Park. Police found him with his pants unbuttoned. Officers also found a teddy bear, coloring books, used and unused diapers and condoms inside Oswald’s car.

Oswald told police that the messages he sent via Snapchat were just “roleplay” and that talking about children makes him horny.

Oswald told police he never planned to take a child.

Oswald is charged with conspiracy to commit sexual battery. Police said additional charges are forthcoming, pending the results of a search on his mobile phone.

Investigators believe Oswald--who has ties to Clermont, Davenport, Gotha, Kissimmee and Ocoee--may have targeted other children in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.