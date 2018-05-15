Fans of Swedish furniture giant IKEA now have a rewards credit card all their own.

On Tuesday IKEA announced a new loyalty-driven VISA card. It provides 5 percent back on all IKEA purchases, plus small rewards on other purchases.

The card also offers other rewards, including $25 off your first purchase when you use the card, plus free shipping and delivery on in-store purchases.

IKEA's chief operating officer says the card is part of plans to make IKEA more affordable and convenient for more customers.

In February IKEA released the Projekt Card for large purchases to be paid off over a period of 60 months.

IKEA is the latest retailer to move into rewards credit cards. Apple, Uber and Amazon have all either begun offering credit cards or are looking into it.