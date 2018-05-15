SEBRING, Fla. -- A fallen hero will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The funeral for Highlands County Deputy William Gentry will begin at 11 a.m. in Sebring.

Gentry was shot May 6 while responding to a call about a cat. Gentry died a day later. Joseph Edward Ables, 69, is accused of shooting Gentry.

A procession beginning at 9:30 a.m. will carry Gentry's body to the Highlands News Sun Center for the public funeral service - immediately followed by a memorial next door at Fireman's Field.

Gentry has been remembered throughout this past week. Not just during a candlelight vigil last week – but during this procession from Polk County.

Gentry had been with the Highlands Sheriff's Office for more than ten years – he was working as a training deputy when he was killed but in the past was a detective with the special operations unit, as well as a canine officer.

Hundreds of law enforcement from across the state are expected today for the funeral and an outdoor memorial burial.

Ables remains in custody on a $2 million bond.