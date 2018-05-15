Chuluota, Fla. -- A developer is hoping to ease fears for neighbors in rural Seminole County as the River Cross development company would add hundreds of homes and apartments to east of the Econ River.

Developer hopes to create homes, apartments, shops near County Road 419

Some residents want the land in the Chuluota area the way it is

Meeting to be held at River Run Church at 6 p.m., Tuesday

However, neighbors are concerned the project will ruin their way of life.

The proposed development will be near County Road 419 in the Chuluota area; it is close to 700 acres in what used to be a ranch.

That would go away and in its place hundreds of homes, apartments, along with shops, restaurants and offices, if developers have their way.

However, the developers face an uphill battle. Neighbors in this part of east Seminole County want to keep it rural.

The developers would also need to get county approval to change the rural boundary.

"If this project were to go through it would destroy the entire rural area, it's not about one project, it's about the entire boundary," said Deborah Schafer of the Chuluota Community Association.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to the development team Tuesday morning and they say their project will be environmentally sensitive, provide safe and responsible access to the Econ River, create a walkable-bike friendly community with plenty of mix-uses and attract research companies to the area because of its proximity to University of Central Florida.

They are hosting a public meeting Tuesday night, just down County Road 419, at River Run Church, starting at 6 p.m.

That is where developers hope to share plans about the project with concerned neighbors.