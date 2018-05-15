DELTONA, Fla. -- Volusia County Sheriff's Office detectives are into the second day of an investigation into who killed a woman inside a home in Deltona Monday evening.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office will not release woman's identity

Detectives trying to determine who killed the woman

RELATED: Volusia deputies: Woman fatally shot in Deltona home

Detectives know who she is and her family is aware of what happened, but her identity is not being released publicly just yet.

A suspicious death inside a Deltona home. Volusia Co. Deputies and detectives are now entering day 2 of the investigation. The woman was found by someone who was stopping by the home to do electrical work. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rBBVOm6IbQ — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 15, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

However, it is known that the woman is in her mid-20s and she was fatally shot, according to authorities.

Investigators claim that a man who was performing work on the house found the woman dead inside around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The home is on 2008 Dearing Ave., near Sullivan Street in Deltona and about five minutes away from Galaxy Middle School.

Detectives say this appears to be an isolated incident.

"We don't have a suspect in custody at this point. We're working on anything we can do to put that person in custody we'll do. We're very much actively working on that as we speak," said Det. Andrew Gant.

Investigators say the man who was doing work on the home noticed front door was left open.

According to detectives, the man called out for the woman several times and when no one answered, he walked in to check if anyone was home.

That is how he found the woman's lifeless body inside the home, stated authorities.

So far detectives say it appears the woman was targeted, but do not know by who.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call VCSO at 386-248-1777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).