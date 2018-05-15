COCOA, Fla. -- A Cocoa Police Department sergeant was arrested late Thursday night after authorities accuse him of domestic violence against his newly estranged wife.

Cocoa PD sergeant charged w/ aggravated battery - DV

Sergeant, wife are separated, got into a fight

Sgt. Worthy accused of taking wife down to ground

Sgt. Alan Worthy, 33, of Rockledge, is charged with aggravated battery – domestic violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Worthy allegedly got into an argument with his newly estranged wife. He reportedly got into his wife’s face, and she told police that she feared for her safety.

To allegedly defend herself, police say she slapped Worthy across his face, which prompted him to take her down to the ground.

Police say he bruised her and broke her clavicle as a result of the altercation. His wife said she could not recall how he took her down to the ground since her head hit the wall.

Worthy and his wife have one 7-year-old and one 3-year-old child. Police say the couple have been separated for about three weeks and are going through a divorce.

Cocoa PD says Worthy has been placed on administrative leave without pay during the investigation.