Central Florida -- Occasional rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely again for Tuesday in Central Florida.

Rain may be heavy at times. Temperatures will run in the low to mid-80s. This unsettled pattern will result in daily rain chances through the entire week.

The source for this pattern is an upper low in the Gulf interacting with a weak surface trough; this feature remains disorganized but has a slight chance of taking on tropical (or sub-tropical) characteristics.

Regardless of its classification, this will be a rainmaker for Florida. Rain totals throughout the week may exceed 3 to 6 inches of rain, offering some needed relief for drought concerns and fire danger.

Highs each day will run in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

A period of unsettled weather continues, leading to poor to hazardous boating conditions.

Winds from the southeast will run between 10 to 20 knots, causing it to be choppy on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, a small east-southeast windswell will be paired with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

