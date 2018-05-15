Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to make a major announcement Tuesday regarding the opioid crisis.

Fla AG Pam Bondi to make opioid announcement

Watch LIVE coverage at 2 p.m.

Bondi will make the announcement at 2:00 p.m. in Tampa.

According to reports, Bondi has been working for months to find a team of lawyers to sue drug makers and distributors accused of causing the state's heroin crisis, which has killed thousands in Florida.

The announcement is happening at the Riverside Recovery Center at 4004 North Riverside Drive.