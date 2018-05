ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 6-year-old boy fights for his life after a near-drowning at an Orlando hotel pool on Monday evening.

Boy is in critical condition

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the Hilton Parc Soleil around 8 p.m. where the child was discovered underwater in the pool.

Hotel staff rescued the boy and performed CPR, but he was eventually taken to Dr. P. Philips Hospital in critical condition.