MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A mobile home park in Merritt Island saw damage Monday when a waterspout came on land.
- Waterspout in Merritt Island
- Came on shore, through mobile home park
- NWC confirms the waterspout was going 40 mph
- RELATED:
- Storm system to bring rain all week
- INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 13 Radar
Around 10:30 residents at River Palms Mobile Home Park saw a waterspout coming across this mobile park.
The National Weather Service confirms the waterspout was going about 40 miles per hour on the water before it moved ashore, becoming a tornado.
Residents say it happened quickly.
“The build-up was more exciting than the actual incident. it went boom just like that," said resident Kimra King. "I just stayed in my chair and watched stuff blow around.”
The strong winds ripped a flag pole out of the ground, blew around trees and debris, rattled mailboxes and even lifted the stairs on some of the mobile homes.
No one was hurt.