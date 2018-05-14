MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A mobile home park in Merritt Island saw damage Monday when a waterspout came on land.

Waterspout in Merritt Island

Came on shore, through mobile home park

NWC confirms the waterspout was going 40 mph

Around 10:30 residents at River Palms Mobile Home Park saw a waterspout coming across this mobile park.

The National Weather Service confirms the waterspout was going about 40 miles per hour on the water before it moved ashore, becoming a tornado.

CHECK THIS OUT: A water spout in Brevard County comes on land and causes damage at a Merritt Island mobile home park.

Residents say it happened quickly.

“The build-up was more exciting than the actual incident. it went boom just like that," said resident Kimra King. "I just stayed in my chair and watched stuff blow around.”

The strong winds ripped a flag pole out of the ground, blew around trees and debris, rattled mailboxes and even lifted the stairs on some of the mobile homes.

No one was hurt.