VOLUSIA COUNTY -- A Volusia County man who was accused of shooting his wife in front of their three children has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

A judge sentenced Emmanuel Rosado to life in prison Monday.

In 2016, Rosado was accused of shooting his wife in the leg. She reportedly wanted to leave Rosado, which resulted in an argument that led to the shooting.

Their three children were in their Deltona home with them at the time of the shooting.

Body camera footage was released in 2016 showing Volusia County Deputy Eric Cheek and Rosado exchanging gunfire. Cheek ultimately pulled Rosado's wife and her children to safety.

According to authorities, the judged reached the life sentence since Rosado was convicted of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Rosado was convicted of battery for injuring his wife, in which he was sentenced to serve 331 days in prison.