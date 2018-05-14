TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A sandhill crane rescued from a crash in Titusville has died.
WILD Florida Rescue shared the news on its official Facebook page.
The organization said it did everything it could the save the young bird, which had a compound fracture to its leg and internal injuries.
"While we are saddened by this we try and remember that part of our mission with wildlife rescue is that none are left to suffer," WILD Florida Rescue wrote on Facebook.
Firefighters responded to a crash Saturday evening.
When they arrived they found the crane with a bystander who had wrapped it in a towel.
Firefighters took the bird to a nearby fire station until animal rescue arrived.