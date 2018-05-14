SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- The private investigator who says George Zimmerman stalked him is expected in court Monday afternoon to ask for a protection order against Zimmerman.

Dennis Warren says George Zimmerman threatened his life

Warren told authorities he feared for his safety

Dennis Warren says Zimmerman threatened to feed him to an alligator last fall.

Warren was gathering interviews for a documentary produced by Jay-Z about the Trayvon Martin shooting.

Zimmerman was acquitted in that shooting in 2013.

Warren told authorities he feared for his safety after Zimmerman left dozens of calls, voice messages and texts for him.

Zimmerman is due in court May 30 on a stalking charge.