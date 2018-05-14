ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police has released the name of the victim from a fatal Friday night shooting at an apartment complex.

Kenneth Rivera, 27, fatally shot Friday night

PREVIOUS: Orlando Police: 1 dead in apartment parking lot shooting

Kenneth Rivera, 27, was allegedly shot and killed by a man May 11 at an apartment complex parking lot in the 4500 block of Commander Drive.

Police say the two men, who reportedly knew each other, got into an altercation before the shooting happened.

Rivera was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the shooter was detained by investigators.

No further information has been released at this time.