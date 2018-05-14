At least 25 Palestinian protesters have been killed on the Gaza border alone on Monday, as a brand new U.S. Embassy is set to open in Jerusalem.

More than 50 Palestinians killed since March

Palestinians protest against blockade

The protest in Gaza was to be the biggest yet in a weeks-long campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory. The march was also directed at the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem later Monday. The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv, a key campaign promise of President Donald Trump, has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that it is "A great day for Israel!"

U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem will be covered live on @FoxNews & @FoxBusiness. Lead up to 9:00 A.M. (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

He does not mention what is happening on the Gaza strip not far from the opening of the new U.S. Embassy.

More than a dozen people killed alone in those protests, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed now to more than 50 since late March when these protests began.

The president's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are there for the opening, where an American and Israeli flags are flying side by side throughout the city.

Jerusalem is home to holy sites in the Jewish and Islam religions.

However, last year, the Trump administration recognized it as the capital of Israel, not Palestine.

The opening will take place on the 70th anniversary of American recognition of the State of Israel. It is known to Jewish people as Israel day, but Palestinians refer to it as "the Catastrophe," as hundreds of thousands of them fled their homes.​

Many of them now live in the Gaza strip. An area almost completely locked by Israel and the Mediterranean Sea. It also borders Egypt.

The Israeli Defense Forces say they warned Gaza residents against protesting with leaflets, yet they continue.​

Israeli forces are shooting and firing missiles at the protesters.

The Red Cross is set up on the border to tend to any medical needs.

Monday marked the biggest showdown in recent weeks between Israel's military and Gaza's Hamas rulers along the volatile border.

It is the culmination of a campaign, led by the Islamic militant Hamas and fueled by despair among Gaza's 2 million people, to break the decade-old border blockade of the territory imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. Since weekly border marches began in late March, 60 Palestinian protesters have been killed and more than 2,300 wounded by Israeli army fire.

Hamas leaders have suggested a border breach is possible Monday, while Israel has warned it would prevent protesters from breaking through the barrier at any cost.

Most of the casualties were in the southern Gaza towns of Khan Younis and Rafah. Israeli forces were firing volleys of tear gas to disperse the crowds, and the sound of heavy gunfire could be heard. Sirens were constantly wailing as the wounded were evacuated on stretchers to nearby ambulances. Groups of young activists repeatedly approached the fence, but were quickly scattered by gunfire and tear gas.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said the army had set up additional "layers" of security in and around communities near the border to defend Israeli civilians in case of a mass breach. He said there already had been several "significant attempts" to break through the fence.

"Even if the fence is breached, we will be able to protect Israeli civilians from attempts to massacre or kidnap or kill them," he said.

In a statement, the army said troops had shot and killed three Palestinians who attempted to plant a bomb along the fence. It also said an aircraft had targeted a Hamas post in northern Gaza after Israeli troops came under fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.