NATIONWIDE -- Margot Kidder, best known for portraying Lois Lane in the Christopher Reeve "Superman" films, has died, according to multiple media sources.

Actress, activist Margot Kidder dies at age 69

A Livingston, Montana, funeral home listing said she died Sunday and was 69.

The Hollywood Reporter , TMZ , the Associated Press and The New York Times all independently confirmed her death.

In addition to the "Superman" films, Kidder also appeared in "The Great Waldo Pepper" with Robert Redford and "Some Kind of Hero" with Richard Pryor.

Kidder battled bipolar disorder for years and in 1996 became homeless for a short time. In recent years, she's worked as a mental health advocate in addition to taking small roles on TV and Broadway.