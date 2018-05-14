BREVARD COUNTY -- A man accused of killing an elderly man at a Cocoa motel in February was denied bond by a judge Monday.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Keravuori will remain behind bars on murder charges after Monday’s hearing.

He is charged in the alleged stabbing death of 65-year-old Terry Hilliard at the Dixie Motel after they had checked in together.

Police say Hilliard, from Ocala, was in town to watch the latest Space X rocket launch.

His body was later found inside one of the rooms.

Keravuori was later caught and extradited to Brevard County.