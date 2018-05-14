MAITLAND, Fla. -- Maitland city leaders are expected to move forward Monday with a project to help alleviate repeated flooding on U.S. 17-92.

Flooding on U.S. 17-92 has caused issues for drivers

More than $80,000 needed for project; meeting at 6:30 p.m.

It comes as workers are racing to make sure Monday's wet weather does not cause issues for drivers.

The problem spot is a dip in the road under a train trestle near Peacock Ford and Monroe Avenue at the Maitland-Winter Park city limits.

Crews are installing large pipes that will feed the floodwaters to Lake Gem, an eight-acre lake just to the west of U.S. 17-92.

The pipes will replace a ditch that collected rainwater and sent it to the lake.

At Monday night's city council meeting, members are expected to approve $80,178 to fill that ditch with dirt.

The busy stretch of U.S. 17-92 has been shut down at least three times over the past month because of flooding.

In April, a police officer had to rescue a driver who was trapped in her flooded car.

While work is going on, crews have a pump running to make sure the spot does not flood again.

The city council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday.