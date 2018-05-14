ORLANDO, Fla. -- The identity of the woman whose body was found in an Orange County retention pond last week has been released.

Body of woman found in east Orange retention pond ID'd

Tamara Lamour was found a day after witness saw person struggling

Witness said person was heard shouting that they'd been bit

The body of Tamara Lamour, 19, was found Thursday, a day after a neighbor reported hearing and seeing a person struggling in the retention pond near Fabian Street and Regan Avenue, south of East Colonial Drive and State Road 417.

The neighbor called 911 after seeing what he thought at the time was a man flailing in the water, yelling that an alligator had bit him.

Orange County deputies, a dive team and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission undertook an "active water rescue" and found the body. There was no evidence of an alligator bite on the body, deputies said.