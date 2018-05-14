Central Florida -- Monday will start the week off with some much needed rain for Central Florida that will hopefully help with drought concerns.

Highs for Monday to be at 80 degrees

Soggy pattern unfolding

Rainy week ahead

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Occasional rain and embedded thunderstorms will occur area-wide as the new workweek begins. Rain may be heavy at times.

Temperatures will come down a bit due to the clouds and rain; highs will hover around 80 degrees.

This marks the start of an unsettled pattern that will feature higher rain chances through the entire week. The source for this pattern is an upper low in the Gulf interacting with a weak surface trough; this feature has a slight chance of taking on tropical (or sub-tropical) characteristics.

Regardless of its classification, this will be a rainmaker for Florida. Rain totals throughout the week may exceed 3 to 6 inches of rain, offering some needed relief for drought concerns and fire danger.

Highs each day will run in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

A period of unsettled weather is underway with higher rain chances causing poor to hazardous boating conditions.

Winds from the southeast will run between 10 to 20 knots, contributing to a choppy Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, a small east-southeast swell will be paired with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.