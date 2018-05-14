The rain in Central Florida has been pretty consistent, which is something many will expect to see all day, but watch out for the roads.

Slick roads is what drivers will have to be cautious about Monday morning.

Oil and debris begin to accumulate on the road when it has not rained for a while, which makes the roads slicker when it first starts to rain.

Vehicles really do not need a lot of water on the roads to hydroplane. If a driver is traveling 35 miles mph or more, there is a chance the tires will lose traction on the road.

It is advised that drivers take their time and turn the low beams on to help improve visibility.