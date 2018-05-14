VIERA, Fla. -- Brevard County Public Schools Superintendent Desmond Blackburn submitted his resignation Monday, the district said.

Brevard Superintendent Desmond Blackburn resigns

He'll become CEO of education nonprofit

School Board to begin discussions on replacement

READ: Blackburn's resignation letter (PDF)

Blackburn, who has been superintendent since 2015, gave 90 days' notice, resigning to become the CEO of national education nonprofit New Teacher Center .

"We wish Dr. Blackburn and his family the very best," School Board Chairman John Craig said in a statement. "We thank him for his leadership in the community and the positive impact he has had on our schools and children."

In a statement, the Brevard Federation of Teachers said, "His three years with BPS have been marked by a newfound emphasis on social emotional education, the emergence of transparency within the budget, a commitment to improving school culture, and a restructuring of district personnel. These were all prudent steps, given the bottoming out of staff morale in recent years. Moving forward, we urge the School Board members to consider internal candidates who can continue Dr. Blackburn’s strategic vision without the need of a complete overhaul."

Blackburn was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott as the only superintendent on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which is studying what went into the Parkland mass shooting and will recommend courses of action going forward.

The California-based New Teacher Center trains and mentors teachers and school leaders, though Blackburn will continue to be based in Florida.

Craig said the School Board will discuss the search for a new superintendent during a workshop Tuesday.