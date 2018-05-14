ORLANDO, Fla. -- Affordable housing is coming to the Parramore area.

Affordable housing coming to Parramore area

Total of 10 homes will be built

Three of the homes are nearly finished

It’s part of a project by the Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Orlando.

In total 10 homes will be built, three of them are nearly finished.

In just over a month, three homes off Short Avenue in Paramore are expected to be move-in ready.

Construction crews have been working hard to finish them up.

The True Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ is near the homes. Bishop Ernie Jones welcomes new neighbors.

“It beautifies the neighborhood," he said. "You are bringing in fresh homes which means is going to bring up the neighborhood itself.”