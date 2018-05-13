Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers will give way to steadier rain late in the day lifting in from the south.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, although cooler at the coast. Rain chances will really pick up tonight into Monday.

Occasional rain and embedded thunderstorms will occur area-wide as the new work week begins. Rain may be heavy at times.

Temperatures will come down a bit due to the clouds and rain. Highs Monday will hover around 80 degrees.

This marks the start of an unsettled pattern that will feature higher rain chances through next weekend. Rain totals throughout the week may exceed 3 to 6 inches of rain, offering some needed relief for drought concerns and fire danger.

Boating conditions will be poor to hazardous today due to the period of unsettled weather with high rain chances. Winds from the southeast will run between 10 to 15 knots, contributing to a moderate chop on the intracoastal waterway.

In the surf zone, there will be a small east-southeast swell.

