Today is all about mom. No cooking, no cleaning, and no chores for mom today. She deserves a break and some sweet deals.

Many restaurants are offering deals, discounts, and even freebies to help you honor mom today.

Here is our list of Mother's Day deals around the Tampa and Orlando areas:

MOTHER'S DAY FREEBIES:

Abuelo’s: The Mexican restaurant chain is giving away gifts to moms at all locations Sunday. Gifts vary by region and options include free shirts, flowers or a free entrée bounce back card.

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Moms who dine-in Saturday or Sunday get a free $10 Brunch Buck to redeem May 14-27.

Arooga’s: Moms eat free with a purchase of another meal and a beverage. Dine-in only and limit one discount per check.

Beef 'O' Brady's: At participating locations, moms eat free with meal purchase "equal or greater value up to $10."

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Saturday and Sunday, participating locations are presenting moms with free wine glasses while supplies last.

Burger 21: Through Sunday, any mom who shares a family photo or embarrassing story about their kids gets a free small shake. Learn more at www.facebook.com/Burger21.

Duffy's Sports Grill: Moms get a free glass of wine and a $10 MVP bonus added to their rewards account to use on a future visit through June 16. Sign up for the MVP loyalty program at www.duffysmvp.com.

First Watch: Moms get a free box of chocolates while supplies last.

Fogo de Chão: Moms who dine in between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday get a dining card for a free meal to redeem May 14 through July 12. Plus, kids 6 and younger dine free and ages 7 to 12 are half price.

Hooters: Moms choose a free meal from a special Mother’s Day menu with any drink purchase at participating locations. Free menu item options may vary by location and some locations will offer a buy-one-get-one free deal for moms.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament: Through Sunday, mom is free with the purchase of one full-priced adult with code MOM18. A Mother's Day package upgrade, which includes a “Mom’s the Queen” sash, souvenir glass of champagne or mimosa and framed photo, is available for $20 during checkout or at the door.

Miller’s Ale House: Moms get a free house wine or a Bloody Mary with purchase of a meal and a $10 bonus card to redeem May 14 through Aug. 31.

Orange Leaf Yogurt: With a coupon, moms get free frozen yogurt at participating locations. Options vary. Set Price Cup locations will give a free beginner cup Sunday and Weigh and Pay locations will give $3.30 off.

PDQ: Moms eat free with purchase of any meal, bowl or salad at all locations. The free meal includes choice of a combo meal, a salad with 20-ounce beverage or one free bowl with beverage.

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar: Moms get a free house margarita during brunch or dinner and kids under 10 eat free from the kids menu at the seven Florida locations.

Roy’s Restaurant: To celebrate chain’s 30th anniversary, each table Sunday gets a $30 dining card to use May 14 through June 15. Restaurants also will open at 9 a.m. Sunday for a special three-course brunch and the special dinner menu starts at 3 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Moms get a free $25 dining card Saturday and Sunday that can be redeemed May 14 through July 1 at participating locations. Some exclusions apply.

Shoney’s: Moms get a free slice of strawberry pie with purchase of a buffet or entrée.

TCBY: Moms get their first six ounces of frozen yogurt free at participating locations Sunday.

Texas de Brazil: Moms dining in Sunday get a $20 certificate to redeem on two dinners Monday through Thursday between May 14 and July 31. Most locations are opening early at 11 a.m.

Tijuana Flats: Moms get a free entrée Sunday at participating locations when they show the offer from email, Twitter or Facebook.

Zoës Kitchen: Mother’s Day also is International Hummus Day and on Saturday and Sunday the chain is giving a free classic hummus starter with any entrée purchase online or in-store with promo code ZKHUMMUS. Also for the weekend, purchase any large Mediterranean Family Dinner and get four free chocolate chip cookies when you mention code ZKMOTHERSDAY with in-store and phone orders.

FREE AND DISCOUNTED FAMILY ACTIVITIES:

Bass Pro Shops: From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, get a free 4-by-6-inch photo at the outdoors store. Plus, on Sunday, the first 100 to get their photo taken get a free accessories bag and sunglasses case. Limit one per family, while supplies last. Learn more at www.basspro.com.

Movies: Twenty-five theaters will show free sing-along screenings of Mamma Mia! at 10 a.m. Sunday. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the theater box office starting at 9 a.m. Learn more and find participating locations at www.mammasdaysingalong.com.

Museums: Many have Mother’s Day promotions where moms get in free. Many museums are posting details of specials on social media and websites.

Zoos: Many zoos across the country have Mother’s Day promotions where moms get in free, including the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Fla. Check with your local zoo to see if they’re running a special.

SPECIAL MENUS, ITEMS, AND DEALS:

Auntie Anne’s: Existing members of the My Pretzel Perks loyalty program have a reward for a free classic pretzel when they purchase any pretzel through Sunday. Sign up for future offers by downloading the app at www.auntieannes.com.

Baskin-Robbins: There are special cakes including the Floral Stripe Cake and save $3 on online cake orders with promo code MOMS. The May ice cream flavor of the month is “Mom’s Makin’ Cookies.”

Boston Market: With purchase of any family meal, add a whole rotisserie chicken for $2.99 through May 31. Plus enter the chain’s Mother’s Month Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes at www.bostonmarketsweeps.com/MothersMonth.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get heart-shaped bagels in blueberry, cinnamon raisin and plain varieties Sunday. Pre-order dozens by Saturday.

Carrabba’s: A special menu is available Friday through Sunday.

Carvel: Save $3 on any ice cream cake including custom edible image cakes with a coupon available at www.carvel.com. Small square cakes are excluded.

California Pizza Kitchen: The chain will have a special cocktail called the “She’s LaMarcable.” There will also be a contest to shake their CPK MOMents on the chain’s social media acoounts using #CPKMOMentsSweeps. Learn more at www.cpk.com/MOMentsSweeps.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Heart-shaped bagels are available Sunday in chocolate chip, cranberry and plain.

Golden Corral: A special dinner celebration starts after 11 a.m.

Houlihan's: Get $4 “Mom-osas” and the restaurant will have a three-course for $25 a person.

Macaroni Grill: Locations are opening early at 9 a.m. Sunday for a special brunch and prix fixe menus. All-day Sunday get a coupon for 20% off your next visit to redeem May 15-31.

Melting Pot: Most locations will have a special menu Sunday. Check your closest location’s “Our Events” page for details.

Newk's Eatery: Get a mimosa with an entire bottle of champagne for $6.99 at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Through Tuesday, Outback has the Queensland Meal, which includes a signature entrée, two sides and an individual-sized cheesecake.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Friday through Sunday, get half off a mini bag of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies at participating locations.

Red Lobster: All U.S. locations are opening 10:30 a.m. Sunday and will have a Mother’s Day brunch featuring the Shipwreck Mary, the chain’s spin on a Bloody Mary.

TGI Fridays: Take home a free slice of red velvet cake on to-go orders $20 or more with promo code FREECAKE at checkout. Participating locations will have half-priced bottles of wine and Strawberry Frosé will be $6 or $7 depending on location.

WingHouse Bar & Grill: Get all you can eat wings for $15.99 while supplies last Sunday.