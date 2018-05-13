A Orlando man was arrested on DUI charges early Sunday morning after crashing into an unmarked Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to FHP.

Man crashes into unmarked OCSO vehicle

Man charged with DUI

No one seriously injured

The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Central Florida Parkway.

Troopers said a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped in traffic. The jeep was an unmarked OCSO vehicle with four deputies inside, according to the report.

One of the deputies received minor injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Camry, Rida Boualam, 45, smelled of alcohol and was asked to perform field sobriety exercises.

According to the report, Boualam failed the exercises and had a blood alcohol level of .154. He was arrested on DUI and careless driving charges.