An indie film shot, written, and produced in Lakeland will make its debut at the historic Polk Theatre on May 18, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Local indie film to premiere at Polk Theatre

"At the End of the Day" shot in Lakeland

Film a drama/comedy about church, LGBTQ relations

The drama/comedy, “At the End of the Day,” explores the tensions between the evangelical church and the LGBTQ community, focusing on LGBTQ youth experiencing religious rejection.

Following the premiere, writer and director Kevin O’Brien will join the lead cast for a conversation about how the film came together and its message.

Actors Stephen Shane Martin, Danielle Sagona, Tom Nowicki, Chris Cavalier, Director of Photography Brandon Hyde, and Producer Teresa O’Brien will participate in the panel.

“As a Lakelander, it’s been my dream from the beginning to premiere my first feature film at the Polk Theatre,” said writer/director Kevin O’Brien. “At the end of the day” celebrates many fantastic elements of Lakeland, specifically the love and acceptance of her people.”

Polk County Commissioner Melony Bell said the county is excited the film was made and produced in Polk County, and welcomes any film company willing to produce movies in Polk County. She believes the film will bring great recognition and tourism dollars to Polk County. She said she's already been contacted in the past week by a filmmaker interested in filming a movie in Polk County. It has inspired her to look into offering incentives to bring more filmmakers to Polk County.

Tickets can be purchased at http://endofthedayfilm.com/tickets.

The film trailer can be seen at http://endofthedayfilm.com/trailer​.