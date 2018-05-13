Top gamers from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are ready to compete at the most magical place on Earth.

Gfinity FIFA tournament held at ESPN Wide World of Sports

Top gamers from U.S., Mexico, Canada to compete at Disney

Winners to advance to eWorld Cup in August

The Gfinity FIFA Spring Cup eSports Finals are happening this weekend at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The video game tournament features 16 players competing on Xbox One and Playstation 4.

It's the first time Disney hosted an E-sports event at the sports complex.

"The kids will get a lot of exposure. They're obviously very dedicated. This is their passion, this is what they dedicate their lives to. They literally are the top performers in FIFA," Bryan Healy, Chief Strategy Officer for Gfinity, said.

The winners will advance to the eWorld Cup in August.