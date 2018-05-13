TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A sandhill crane was injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Titusville on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a crash involving the bird at about 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found the bird with a bystander who had wrapped it in a towel.

The small sandhill crane was taken to a fire station. A representative from WILD Florida Rescue later arrived to pick up the bird.

Firefighters said the crane appeared to have a broken leg.