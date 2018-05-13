NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- Family and friends of a 16-year-old girl whose remains were found in DeLand held a candle light vigil Saturday evening.

The body of Justis Garrett was found a week after she had been reported missing from Mount Dora.

The vigil was held at Riverside Park in New Smyrna Beach.

Pictures of Garrett were posted up at the park as dozens of loved ones came remember her young life.

Emotions ran high as family members and friends talked about Garrett.

Dannielle Higbie called Garrett her best friend.

“Kind, caring a big heart, she was a like a great light if you needed someone to go to she was there,” Higbie said.

Mount Dora Police say Garrett was dropped off at Mount Dora High School on April 13, but never came home. The following week, her remains were found on Gas Line Road in DeLand.

Garrett’s family and friends are still seeking justice.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says foul play is suspected.