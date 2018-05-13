Malabar, Fla. -- A new cleaning business called Green Clean 4U is hoping to give back to two causes close to the owners.

New business offers to clean homes for families in need for free

Co-owners went through life-changing experience and wanted to help others

Each month the business helps a new family in need

Eight years ago, Naomi and Carlos Herreros went through a life-changing experience. Their 3-year-old son Emilio was diagnosed with eye cancer. He had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation for two years.

A couple of years later, Carlos Herroros’ mother was diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Between doctor’s appointments, school and raising children, their house was a mess.

“Cleaning the house was the last thing on everyone’s mind,” Carlos Herreros said.

The couple created Green Clean 4U and decided that each month they would help a new family dealing with pediatric cancer or Alzheimer’s by cleaning their house for free.

Services can cost anywhere between 120 and 300 depending on the size of the house. By offering the service, the couple hopes to give families time to focus on the bigger obstacles in life.

If you’d like to apply for a free cleaning or nominate someone, go to facebook.com/staygreenclean/ or call (321) 987-2700.

You must live in Brevard County to be eligible.