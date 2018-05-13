WINTER PARK, Fla. -- A power pole caught fire in Winter Park on Saturday, according to the fire department.
The incident happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Lee Road and North Orlando Avenue.
A blown transformer sparked the fire, officials said.
It caused a power outage in the area. As of 8:35 p.m., Winter Park Utilities said the power was still out.
It's unclear how many businesses were affected. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and a Wawa are nearby.
No injuries were reported.