WINTER PARK, Fla. -- A power pole caught fire in Winter Park on Saturday, according to the fire department.

The incident happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Lee Road and North Orlando Avenue.

A blown transformer sparked the fire, officials said.

It caused a power outage in the area. As of 8:35 p.m., Winter Park Utilities said the power was still out.

It's unclear how many businesses were affected. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and a Wawa are nearby.

No injuries were reported.