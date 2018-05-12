We have a big pattern change in the works set to bring us several days of showers and occasional thunderstorms. Not today though, as we start off with filtered sunshine.

Clouds will slowly thicken as the day wears on, but not enough to slow our highs from climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure dominating our pattern since Monday is about to break down, as a broad area of low pressure and deep atmospheric moisture stream up over the peninsula. Until then, you'll be able to get any yard work or other outdoor activities in today.

We'll start off with filtered sunshine, then see a slow thickening of the clouds from south to north. Highs are still expected to climb to seasonable levels.

You may want to stick to indoor plans with mom on Sunday, as we start Mother's Day off with an isolated shower and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will ramp up to 70 percent in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

The upper low slowly spins nearby, keeping rain chances pretty high for most of next week.

A lingering east-southeast swell and eave heights of only one to two feet will create poor surfing conditions along our east coast. We do have enough of a swell to create a moderate rip risk, so use caution if you're swimming today.

Sea surface temps remain steady in the upper 70s. The UV index will be high this afternoon.

