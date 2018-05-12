The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the Florida Turnpike.

Semi-truck hits truck on Turnpike; flees

Truck carrying paint spills load onto roadway

Troopers said a semi-truck traveling southbound sideswiped a truck carrying roadway paint and fled the scene.

The impact caused the truck to leave the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturn, spilling the load of paint onto the Turnpike.

The truck driver received minor injuries.

The southbound lanes on the Turnpike are shut down as troopers investigate.

Anyone with information on the semi-truck is asked to call FHP by calling *FHP (*347).