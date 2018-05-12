ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Commander Drive Friday evening.

Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation that took place in the 4500 block of Commander Drive between two men who knew each other. The man who was shot, described by police as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The shooter, meanwhile, has been detained by investigators.

No other information has been released.