OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Osceola County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student will remain in jail.
Miralys Agosto, 23, appeared before a judge Saturday morning and was denied bond.
She’s charged with two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 18.
Agosto, who worked at Westside K-8 School in Kissimmee, confessed to having sex with a 16-year-old student on at least two occasions, deputies said. Both sexual encounters were in Agosto’s vehicle.
Agosto resigned from her position at the school on Monday.