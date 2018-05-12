OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Osceola County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student will remain in jail.

Miralys Agosto, 23, appeared before a judge Saturday morning and was denied bond.

She’s charged with two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 18.

Agosto, who worked at Westside K-8 School in Kissimmee, confessed to having sex with a 16-year-old student on at least two occasions, deputies said. Both sexual encounters were in Agosto’s vehicle.

Agosto resigned from her position at the school on Monday.