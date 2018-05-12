Busch Gardens is experiencing some power outages, according to the park twitter account.
Entry into the park is being delayed while they work to get the power restored.
A family who left the park told Bay News 9 that only one kid ride was open.
The company released a statement saying, "Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible."
Anyone with tickets to the park today can use them anytime up to a year.
We will update this story as more information comes in.