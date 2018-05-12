Busch Gardens is experiencing some power outages, according to the park twitter account.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Entry into the park is being delayed while they work to get the power restored.

A family who left the park told Bay News 9 that only one kid ride was open.

The company released a statement saying, "Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible."

This Busch Gardens visitor says he paid more than $250 in passes and parking and ended up leaving because of the power outage. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/zjgBbZKKj2 — Katie Jones (@KJones821) May 12, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Anyone with tickets to the park today can use them anytime up to a year.

We will update this story as more information comes in.