Democrats and Republicans are coming together to save the world -- literally.

Democrats, Republicans form Planetary Science Caucus

Goal is to turn passion of science into funding

Caucus may lead to boost in funding for NASA

A new caucus launched this week on Capitol Hill with the hopes that space exploration remains a priority--and--some famous faces are spearheading the effort, including Bill Nye the Science Guy.

"Let's go forward and change the world!" said Nye, who is playing at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in Orlando tonight. "Space science brings people together like nothing else. You'll find Congressmen and Senators in here who don't agree on anything except space science."

Lawmaker and stakeholders are joining forces to form a caucus that's truly "out of this world." The launch of the Planetary Science Caucus is made up of members of Congress who are passionate about life, the universe, and everything.

"It fulfills a yearning in our heart as human beings to seek out and discover who we are. Where did we come from? What's our place in the universe? This is pure good," Rep. John Culberson said.

The caucus' goal is to get other lawmakers on board with space exploration and ideally, turn that passion into funding.

"We can get it done. We just have to make the investments, we have to have the vision, continue to pursue those visions out there. Exciting times, it's at the right place at the right time with the right group of people," Rep. Randy Hultgren said.

NASA may take a giant leap in future funding, with a proposed budget boost of $810 million to an astronomical $21.5 billion.

The funding bill is currently making its way through Congress.

"My belief is that if people love watching shows like Star Trek, and they're not already engaged in NASA and what other space-capable nations are doing right now in the present and in the near future, then we need to let them know because once they experience it, they will be passionate as well," Robert Picardo, a Star Trek actor, and with the Planetary Society, said.

A caucus providing proof that lawmakers can indeed come together and show that being bi-partisan isn't always science fiction.